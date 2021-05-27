Friends of Franklin Parks kicks off Hayes House restoration fundraising campaign
The Friends of Franklin Parks is officially kicking off the restoration phase of the historic Hayes House on the property of The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Last week, the nonprofit announced its fundraising campaign with a small event for stakeholders and donors, featuring Franklin-based folk/rock band People on the Porch, outside the Victorian farmhouse. Now, the greater Williamson County community has the opportunity to get involved in the restoration process of the historic building, which served as the anchor home for the Harlin family at Harlinsdale Farm.www.williamsonherald.com