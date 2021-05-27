Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, TN

Friends of Franklin Parks kicks off Hayes House restoration fundraising campaign

By Tori Keafer • Staff Writer
williamsonherald.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends of Franklin Parks is officially kicking off the restoration phase of the historic Hayes House on the property of The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Last week, the nonprofit announced its fundraising campaign with a small event for stakeholders and donors, featuring Franklin-based folk/rock band People on the Porch, outside the Victorian farmhouse. Now, the greater Williamson County community has the opportunity to get involved in the restoration process of the historic building, which served as the anchor home for the Harlin family at Harlinsdale Farm.

www.williamsonherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Williamson County, TN
Society
City
Franklin, TN
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Campaign, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Restoration#Roofs#Fundraising#Charity#Community Events#Campaign Events#Victorian#Harlinsdale Farm#The Hayes House#Franklin Parks Executive#Nonprofit Fundraisers#Donors#Home#Friends#Corporate Events#Contractors#Square Footage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Franklin, TNNashville Parent

Franklin High Band to Host March Across Time Virtual Event

The Franklin Band is celebrating 84 years of history, and it’s inviting alumni, families and community supporters to join the party. On May 20, the Franklin Band will host a March Across Time virtual event. The reunion will feature alumni interviews and performance highlights from 1937 and onward. Attendees will be able to reunite with friends and community members from their time in the band as well as connect for future events.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: May 17, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Williamson County Animal Center Gets ‘Mutt Nation’ Grant

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) in Franklin, TN has been named the Tennessee shelter recipient of Miranda Lambert’s Mutt Nation grant for 2021. Mutt Nation evaluates the adoption rate, volunteerism and community presence of each qualified shelter, awarding $5,000 to a pet rescue organization in each state. WCAC ended 2020 with a 96.5% total live release rate, 15,559 volunteer hours and 2,720 animals spayed or neutered.
Tennessee StateDaily Times

CASA of Tennessee Heartland sets scavenger hunt Saturday

CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville. Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies....
Franklin, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Franklin apartments sell for $100 million

A Los Angeles real estate firm paid $100 million for a Franklin apartment complex, Nashville Post reported. TruAmerica Multifamily now owns Viera Cool Springs, which has 468 residences, according to the Post. The sale price is equal to around $214,000 per unit. The two-building complex last sold for $44 million in 2013, according to Williamson County records.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Big Bad Breakfast now open in Franklin

Big Bad Breakfast opened in early May at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 101, Franklin, at the Liberty Station building. The restaurant, which also operates a location in Nashville, offers breakfast and lunch, serving signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and breakfast skillets.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.