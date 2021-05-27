REVEALED: Bruno Fernandes HANDED Villarreal a 20 per cent advantage in the Europa League final shoot-out by deciding to shoot second, according to LSE professor who is an EXPERT on penalty planning
Bruno Fernandes handed Villarreal an enormous advantage during Manchester United's Europa League final penalty shoot-out defeat by selecting to go second. That is the expert opinion of one LSE professor who has studied psychological effects of spot kicks and other high-pressured situations. United lost in Gdansk on Wednesday night after...www.chatsports.com