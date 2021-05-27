REVEALED: Bruno Fernandes HANDED Villarreal a 20 per cent advantage in the Europa League final shoot-out by deciding to shoot second, according to LSE professor who is an EXPERT on penalty planning

Reds: Jota 34’, Firmino 45+3’, 47’, Salah 90’. So, more bus shenanigans by the protesting United fans, but I guess the match is still on! Hurrah! You never want to go into Old Trafford for a “must win” game, but here we are. If Liverpool win out they technically control their destiny, as far as Champions League qualification is concerned. But four wins on the trot—and five, including the win against Southampton—would be by far their season’s best streak. Regardless of European hopes, it would be good to finally beat these on their patch. We owe them one.