(Albert Lea, MN) — Minnesota officials say the cleanup of a 50-car Union Pacific train that derailed near the Iowa border Saturday is continuing. Yesterday, officials urged residents near the town of Albert Lea to stay inside their homes, adding 14 of 28 cars have been cleared. Reports say two of the derailed cars in the train are leaking industrial acid, but crews expect to have that cleaned up in the next one to two days. Police say the leak is not airborne, though there is contamination concern for nearby Goose Lake. No injuries have been reported.