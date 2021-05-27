newsbreak-logo
NBA Playoffs: Wizards' Russell Westbrook Speaks About 76ers Fan Pouring Popcorn on Him

Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards lost 120-98 in Philadelphia on Wednesday evening for Game 2.

During the game, Westbrook hurt his ankle and had to head to the locker room.

On his way to the locker room, a fan poured popcorn on him (video seen below from Bleacher Report).

After the game, Westbrook spoke about the incident, and the video can be seen from Bleacher Report below.

"It's just out of pocket man," Westbrook said of fans doing things like that during games.

