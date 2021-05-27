Album review: Olivia Rodrigo is the perfect pop star for an age of new identities
Olivia Rodrigo, "Sour" (Geffen) For the past few months, Rodrigo has been chiseling out a story about young love turned sour. Between the undulating ballad "Drivers License" — No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks — and the wistfully aggrieved (and perhaps even better) "Deja Vu," she's nailed the agony of collapse, and the anxiety of watching your old partner rebuild. It's a phenomenon as awful as it is familiar.www.startribune.com