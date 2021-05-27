Cancel
Octily Celebrates Milestone – 50th Cornerstone OnDemand Client and 200th Unique Customization Project

By PR Newswire India
InsuranceNewsNet
 8 days ago

PRNewswire/ -- Octily, the dedicated creative studio for Cornerstone OnDemand &. , announced its 50th customer and 200th unique project completed at one of the. most esteemed multinational insurance companies. It joins other global brands, including Bosch, Deutsche Post DHL, Electrolux, and Xella, who trust Octily to customize the look & feel, add new functionality, and personalize the talent and learning experience of their 3+ million users.

InsuranceNewsNet

