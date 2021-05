What is your overall assessment of the 20/21 season?. KS: I think your overall assessment will always go back to the most recent thing that has happened which is obviously a disappointing result to conclude the season. I think you can’t get away from the fact that we’re in a performance environment and then when you don’t perform and get the outcome that you want disappointment is going to be the feeling. I think over the next couple of weeks we’ll be able to move away from the disappointment and start looking to the review and evaluation process, which in essence has already started. We can’t let that detract away from all the other great things that have occurred this season to date. I appreciate a lot of those things are behind the scenes, things that are going to be foundations to success in the future but ultimately, we also 100% recognise the need for the club to have a winning team and for us to get promoted.