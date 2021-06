This week, Connecticut Senate Bill 925 passed both chambers as the legislature adjourned for the year, and the bill is now headed to Governor Lamont’s desk for signature. This legislation originally sought to restrict the legal importation and possession of commonly hunted species from Africa. Before passing the Connecticut Senate in May, and thanks in part to efforts from Safari Club International (SCI), the legislation was amended to specifically exempt possession of these species when expressly authorized by federal law or permit, and for licensed taxidermists working on the species within the state.