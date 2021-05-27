David de Gea has the WORST penalty save percentage of any Premier League goalkeeper of the last seven seasons at just FOUR PER CENT - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should've gambled and brought on Dean Henderson for the Europa League final shootout
The inquest into Manchester United's disappointing season began as soon as David de Gea saw his decisive penalty saved in the Europa League final shootout on Wednesday night. The Red Devils needed victory in this tournament to validate this campaign as some sort of a success - yet they went down 11-10 to Villarreal in the lottery of penalties after the match ended 1-1 following extra-time.