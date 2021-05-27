newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

David de Gea has the WORST penalty save percentage of any Premier League goalkeeper of the last seven seasons at just FOUR PER CENT - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should've gambled and brought on Dean Henderson for the Europa League final shootout

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inquest into Manchester United's disappointing season began as soon as David de Gea saw his decisive penalty saved in the Europa League final shootout on Wednesday night. The Red Devils needed victory in this tournament to validate this campaign as some sort of a success - yet they went down 11-10 to Villarreal in the lottery of penalties after the match ended 1-1 following extra-time.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Dean Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#The League#Manchester United#The Red Devils#Spot Kicks#Campaign#Success#Scrutiny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerledburyreporter.co.uk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails performances of Edinson Cavani and David De Gea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on Edinson Cavani and David De Gea after Manchester United kicked off a run of four matches in eight days by reaching the Europa League final. Having beaten Roma 6-2 in last week’s semi-final first leg at Old Trafford, the Red Devils sealed their shot...
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Man United transfer rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first choice to replace David De Gea

Manchester United are keeping tabs on West Brom’s Sam Johnstone who has been earmarked as David De Gea’s replacement, according to ESPN. Manchester United are one of a few Premier League teams monitoring the situation around West Brom’s goalkeeper. Tottenham and West Ham are also interested, but the Red Devils will be particularly keen as they look towards a future without De Gea.
Premier League90min.com

David de Gea linked with Roma transfer following Jose Mourinho appointment

Jose Mourinho was only appointed as the new AS Roma coach on Tuesday afternoon, but the transfer window rumour mill is already in full flow. The Giallorossi will be looking to reinvigorate their squad under the Portuguese boss this summer, and some high profile names are likely to be linked with a potential move to the Italian capital in the coming months.
Socceronefootball.com

David de Gea vs AS Roma: Brilliant, but why did he need to be?

David de Gea rightly received praise for an outstanding goal-line performance for Manchester United against AS Roma yesterday in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final, despite conceding three goals. The scoreline could have been a lot worse and there could have been real danger of Roma overcoming their...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's post-match comments: The final, David De Gea's fantastic performance and both legs of the semi-final

Manchester United make it through to the final of the UEFA Europa League in two successive seasons after defeating A.S. Roma at ease over two legs. Two goals from Edinson Cavani couldn't prevent defeat in Italy although the Manchester side did secure progression purely on aggregate. The Red Devils will play Villareal in the final of the competition in Gdansk after Arsenal failed to take advantage of their away goal, the tie finishing 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium, Villareal clinched victory 2-1 on aggregate over the two legged clash.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

The Warmdown: A final at last for Solskjaer

Despite losing by three goals to two on the night, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United defeated Roma 8-5 on aggregate to progress to their first final in three years. Although the tie looked all but over before the second-leg began, it took an Edinson Cavani brace to ease the tensions after Roma scored three goals across the match.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'Has this got to do with his future?': David de Gea sparks concern among Manchester United fans with a cryptic post of Japanese anime character Naruto trying to pull a barbed wire fence out of his way

Goalkeeper David de Gea has sparked intrigue among Manchester United fans with a cryptic post on his Instagram story. The United stopper has endured a testing few weeks after losing his place as the club's No 1 to Dean Henderson and has been tipped with a departure from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Manchester United: David de Gea heroics don’t guarantee Europa League final start amid ‘two No 1s’ policy

A month or so ago, when the debate over whether David de Gea or Dean Henderson should start in goal for Manchester United was at its peak, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a stock answer for the questions that came his way. It wasn’t about whether De Gea or Henderson was first-choice, he insisted, because to his mind he already had “two No 1s”. It was a nice line with one problem: You cannot play them both at once. And so, unless he rotated week in and week out and potentially spread uncertainty through his defence, a hierarchy would have to...