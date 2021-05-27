Nintendo May Announce Upgraded Switch Replacement Before E3

After years of speculation about a possible Switch Pro, we may finally see an upgraded Switch replacement announced in the next few months. Bloomberg has released a report stating that the new Switch will be released in September or October, and the long-awaited upgrade is expected to be shown off ahead of E3 2021. This is presumably so that third parties working on games for the upgraded Switch can showcase their work as part of E3, before the Nintendo digital showcase currently scheduled for later that same week. This would allow Nintendo to focus its E3 line-up on software projects such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or Metroid Prime 4.