PICTURED: The penalty 'cheat sheet' David de Gea hid inside his towel for Villarreal's shoot-out spot-kicks... but the Manchester United goalkeeper abandoned his plans at sudden death - and it soon proved costly

Manchester United make it through to the final of the UEFA Europa League in two successive seasons after defeating A.S. Roma at ease over two legs. Two goals from Edinson Cavani couldn't prevent defeat in Italy although the Manchester side did secure progression purely on aggregate. The Red Devils will play Villareal in the final of the competition in Gdansk after Arsenal failed to take advantage of their away goal, the tie finishing 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium, Villareal clinched victory 2-1 on aggregate over the two legged clash.