PICTURED: The penalty 'cheat sheet' David de Gea hid inside his towel for Villarreal's shoot-out spot-kicks... but the Manchester United goalkeeper abandoned his plans at sudden death - and it soon proved costly
There was heartbreak for Manchester United and David de Gea after their Europa League final loss to Villarreal but had the goalkeeper followed instructions during the penalty shoot-out, perhaps his side would have reigned supreme. Edinson Cavani had hauled United level in the second half after Gerard Moreno put Villarreal...www.chatsports.com