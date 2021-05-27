newsbreak-logo
UEFA

Barcelona are still confident of tying Lionel Messi down to a fresh contract despite UEFA's threat of a Champions League ban over the Super League debacle with Argentine expected to sign new terms after the Copa America

By Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona do not believe a possible Champions League ban from UEFA will change Lionel Messi’s mind about staying at the Camp Nou. The Catalan club celebrated 12 years since Lionel Messi scored in the Champions League final in Rome to beat Manchester United on Thursday, and they still expect him to stay for two more years.

