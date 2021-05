Spring is here! Summer cannot be far behind and with the CDC opening up more of Illinois, families are getting ready to visit places that are traditional, such as Santa’s Village in Dundee ( just next door to Elgin). Our family has been visting this spot for generations. My kids and their kids have had days at the park, birthday parties and more. Over the years, the park grew and the petting zoo got larger. The water park grew as well and then, the family opted to sell off the property of the BIG BUCKS! Lots of families shed a tear.