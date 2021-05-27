14 Recipes BA Staffers Are Really Eating (and Drinking) for Memorial Day

This year, Memorial Day is taking on a lot of new meaning for our staff. Of course, it’s the beginning of the summer #grillingseason, bringing with it plenty of fair weather ingredients and recipes we’ve been patiently waiting to eat in these warmer months (burgers and berries are here to stay). But for many of us, it’s also the first chance in over a year to safely connect with friends and family in the ways we know best: by cooking, eating, and drinking. We asked our staff to share the recipes that they’ll actually be making this year, including frozen desserts, fried fish, and so much more. From the crowd-pleasing grilled steaks we’ve been waiting all winter for to the refreshing summer drinks we’ll be mixing up to toast Moderna and Pfizer, this is everything we’re cooking for this Memorial Day.