Kickoff times, TV set for three Boston College games

While the Eagles new Head Coach Nick Sirianni will not formally name Jalen Hurts the team's starting Quarterback for the 2021 season, all signs are pointing to him has a successor the the vacated title after the trade of Carson Wentz. The Eagles fan base seems to be divided on his potential to be a good starting Quarterback with each side of the argument scrambling for statistics and experts who support their side of the argument. But now a former Eagles Wide Receiver has weighed in to the subject while making a bold prediction.