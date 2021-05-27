Kickoff times, TV set for three Boston College games
Boston College football fans can now begin making plans for three games on the Eagles' 2021 schedule. Kickoff times and television were announced for Boston College's matchups with Colgate, Temple and Virginia Tech on Thursday afternoon. The Eagles will take on Colgate on Saturday, Sept. 4 at noon EST on the ACC Network, Temple at noon EST on Saturday, Sept. 18 on either ESPN2 or ESPNU and Virginia Tech in Week 9 at 7:30 p.m. EST Friday, Nov. 5 on ESPN2.247sports.com