Gunman appeared to target some victims at VTA light rail yard in San Jose: sheriff
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A California sheriff says a gunman who killed nine people in a rail yard massacre had fired 39 shots and appeared to target some of the victims. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told the Associated Press on Thursday that the attacker, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, told at least one person: "I’m not going to shoot you" at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.www.fox26houston.com