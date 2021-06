I spent a fair amount of sleepovers flipping through tarot cards without always resonating with the cards I was pulling. As fun as it was diving into the deep meaning of each card that showed up, I always felt like in order to formulate a better, well-rounded interpretation, there had to be something more. I've since learned that there are actually alternatives to the ever-so-popular Rider-Waite tarot deck, so if you’ve experienced a similar feeling, you’re not alone. There’s a huge variety of tarot cards to choose from, but there’s also an entirely different set of majestic cards: oracle decks. Oracle decks are much more unique and personalized, and they can often better represent you than the tarot can. The difference between oracle and tarot cards may seem subtle, but using them together can really improve your readings and deepen your intuition.