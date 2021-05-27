Cancel
Bitcoin and Ethereum Target Fresh Weekly Highs, Altcoins Turn Attractive

cryptofinancialtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin price remained well supported above the USD 37,000 level. BTC started a fresh increase and it surpassed the USD 38,500 level. It is currently (12:20 PM UTC) showing positive signs and it might surge above USD 40,000 and USD 40,500. Similarly, most major altcoins are trying to gain bullish...

Currencies

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, & Solana

We saw another week of relatively choppy price action as the major cryptocurrencies failed to chart any serious gain. On the opposite – with a few exceptions, most of the coins underwater. Bitcoin. Bitcoin is down by a total of 4.7% this week and is trading inside an ascending price...
Markets

EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD Drops by 6.67%

EOS has not seen any significant growth in the past 24 hours and the percentage loss over that period is 3.29%. EOS/USD bulls could not sustain the price above the $6.5 resistance level because of bearish pressure. A few days ago, the bulls had a field day as they took the price from consolidation to breaking one resistance level after the other, although, the coin keeps hovering below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages.
Retail

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: BTC/USD Is Ranging as Bitcoin Consolidates above $34,000

About 24 hours ago, Bitcoin bulls failed to sustain above the $40,000 as Bitcoin consolidates above $34,000. Consequently, BTC/USD is falling toward the direction of the lower price range. Since buyers fail to break the $40,000 resistance, sellers have another advantage to retest the critical support at $34,000. This has been the price tussle since May 19 downtrend. The breaking of these range-bound levels will determine the direction of Bitcoin.
Markets

Litecoin, Chainlink, Shiba Inu Price Analysis: 3 June

Bitcoin’s price noted a strong upsurge on 3 June, one which pushed the crypto’s price to $39k on the charts. This upsurge was also witnessed by the altcoin market, inducing more volatility in the same. This resulted in cryptos like Litecoin, Chainlink, and Shiba Inu registering strong upticks in momentum.
Markets

Ethereum, IOTA, Uniswap Price Analysis: 04 June

A strong rally awaited Ethereum in case of a breakout from $2,910-3,150. IOTA eyed a hike towards $2.24 if the 50% Fibonacci level ($1.67) is breached. Finally, Uniswap showed weakness as the price was denied at its 50% Fibonacci level ($29.03). Ethereum [ETH]. Ethereum’s upper ceiling around $2,910 has been...
Markets

Bitcoin and Ethereum Extend Decline, Bulls Lose Control

Bitcoin price continued its decline below the USD 37,500 support zone. Ethereum traded below USD 2,600, XRP dived 11% and breached USD 1.0. FIL and UMA are still up over 9%. Bitcoin price failed to climb above the USD 40,000 level. After another ambiguous tweet by Tesla’s Elon Musk, BTC started a fresh decline and it broke the USD 37,500 support zone. It even traded below USD 36,000 and is currently (12:20 PM UTC) struggling to recover losses.
Markets

Bitcoin Risks Further Loss? Here Is How You Profit Off A Red Market

On June 2, Bitcoin and altcoins saw double-digit rallies with Bitcoin briefly stood above $38,000 and dogecoin increased 40% once. The rally failed to spark hope among investors and the bitcoin fear and greed index is at 24, indicating extreme fear. Investors have good reasons to fear as the market saw a 50% loss recently.
Markets

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, SafeMoon & Bitcoin – American Wrap 04 June

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP may decline 50%. Bitcoin price flashes bull trap as bearish pennant attempts to resolve to the upside with limited commitment and emotion. Ethereum price falls short of the double bottom trigger after closing May with a long-legged doji pattern. XRP price fails to maintain the psychologically important $1.00 and now projects notable downside for the international settlements token.
Markets

Bitcoin price analysis: Bitcoin retraces to $36,000, prepares to push higher

BTC tested $40,000 yesterday. Support found at $36,000. Next resistrance at $42,000. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today as the market retraced to retest the $36,000 support and currently prepares to push higher. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to set a higher high over the weekend and push towards the next major resistance at $47,000.
Markets

Price analysis 6/4: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone believes Bitcoin (BTC) is more likely to turn up and rally to $100,000 rather than correct to $20,000. In the June edition of the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index report, McGlone said that Bitcoin’s correction had not dented its foundation and it was "stronger, greener and less extended" than in April.
Markets
The Independent

Crypto market comeback? Experts’ insight into bitcoin and ethereum - and predict emerging altcoins

After the worst calendar month on record for bitcoin, the crypto market has finally begun to settle at the start of June.A slight upward trajectory for several leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum has even hinted that we may be in the early stages of a recovery, though analysts remain divided over whether the latest crash was just a blip in the middle of an ongoing bull run or the start of a long “crypto winter”.To help figure this out, we invited two experts to unpick the current uncertainty and answer questions from readers of The Independent.>> Follow all the latest price updates and predictions with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketWe spoke to Samantha Yap, a cryptocurrency expert who is the founder and CEO of blockchain and fintech PR firm YAP Global, and Fred Schebesta, a crypto advocate and founder of comparison platform Finder.com.Watch the recorded interview belowThey gave insight into recent factors that helped contribute to the downturn, such as the decision by some British banks to block transfers to crypto exchanges, as well as discussed their favourite DeFi projects.
Markets

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: Signs of a Fresh Increase above $200

Litecoin price is showing a few positive signs above the $150 level against the US Dollar. LTC price is now just above the $180 level and the 55 simple moving average (4-hours). There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $175 on the 4-hours chart...
Markets

Why Bitcoin Price Could Be Destined To Retrace To $14K

Bitcoin price just saw the worst high timeframe correction in years, falling sharping by 50% and instilling fear across the market. The turn in sentiment has everyone guessing where the now bearish cryptocurrency could fall to, but according to past cycles, it could get a lot worse before it gets better. Here’s more on why Bitcoin price could fall back toward $14K before the bear phase is over.
Markets

Bitcoin and Ethereum Approach Key Breakout Level, BNB Outperforms

Bitcoin price could rally if it settles above the USD 38,000 resistance. Ethereum is aiming for more gains above USD 2,800, XRP is stuck below 1.10. Bitcoin price is stable above the USD 36,500 support zone. BTC is currently (04:40 UTC) trading above USD 37,000, but it is facing hurdles near USD 38,000. A successful close above USD 38,000 could trigger a steady increase in the near term.