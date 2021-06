On Friday, Circle announced its latest funding round of $440 million, bringing total funds raised to at least $711 million, according to crunchbase. Circle is best known for the USDC stablecoin, which it founded in association with Coinbase through Centre. However, Circle manages the stablecoin on a day-to-day basis, which has grown from a market capitalization of nearly $4 billion at the start of the year to almost $23 billion today.