Things are starting to look a bit different around here. And we’re very pleased about it. Earlier this week, Katy and I sat down and wrote a restaurant menu for the first time in over a year! (It was the most joy-filled discussion of fennel, celery, and promises-of-fava-beans I’ve ever been part of) Over the past few months we’ve been working out the details of how to serve guests in-person on our patio, while still keeping the new business models we’ve launched over this past year operational.