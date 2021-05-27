newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

From Mom Jeans To Ripped Jeans: How Our Wardrobe Staples Came To Be

By Morning Honey Staff
morninghoney.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the fashion industry constantly innovating the latest seasonal tastes and trends, it’s not easy to keep up with the next best thing all the time. However, one fashion staple that could never be replaced is jeans. Renowned for being the ultimate go-to provider of both comfort and style, we have seen jeans take many different shapes and designs throughout the years. So much so, the concept of jeans has even been combined with the ease of leggings in recent years too, and demand for jeggings has hit the fashion industry by storm.

www.morninghoney.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Levi Strauss
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Brooke Shields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Jeans#Skinny Jeans#Boyfriend Jeans#Blue Jeans#Leggings#Calvins#Misfits#Good American Jeans#Loose Fitting Mom Jeans#Bell Bottom Jeans#Staples#Leg Style Jeans#Cotton Corduroy#Styles#Jeggings#Designs#Flares#Italy#Pakistan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Google
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

10 Foolproof Pairs of Jeans To Buy If You Have a Long Torso & Short Legs

Regardless of your body shape, size, and height, finding the perfect jeans to fit your body is never an easy task — and no one is exempt from this universally frustrating struggle (yes, even those long-legged supermodels have trouble). Finding jeans for a long torso and short legs, however, is a uniquely unsettling experience, because it seems that the majority of denim designers failed to remember this fairly common body type is, in fact, in existence.
Appareldenimology.com

Cindy Crawford in Slim Fit Ankle Length Jeans

Once a model, always a model! At least, when it comes to Cindy Crawford. Spotted out in Los Angeles, Cindy rocked in a pair of trendy slim fit jeans paired with a slouchy white V-neck sweater and an oversized ecru scarf. Cindy’s jeans are in a comfortable mid-rise and feature...
Appareldenimology.com

Avril Lavigne Rocks in 90’s Loose Fit Jeans #getthelook

If you still aren’t sure about this right now hottest denim trend – the oversized and totally loose fitting jeans – then check out Avril Lavigne here sporting a pair. We agree that this denim style isn’t just for everybody, but there are those of us out there who can’t get enough of the loose fit style. Like, for instant, even Good American, known for their size inclusive skinnies and straight legs, just recently came out with some oversized loose fit jeans and they have sold out twice already since they launched. But don’t worry, you can still get on the waiting list! We will be reviewing these jeans ASAP, so stay tuned 🙂
ApparelVanity Fair

Nice Tops To Wear With Jeans

“Jeans and a nice top” is the perennial answer to an age-old question. Come rain (likely) or shine, it’s the foolproof fallback we all need now that going out and seeing people is an option again. To celebrate, here’s an edit of the best tops to wear with jeans—or with whatever you want, really.
ApparelAllentown Morning Call

Best-fitting jeans for women

Find the most flattering jeans for your body shape. A well-fitting pair of jeans is an essential wardrobe item every woman should have in their closet. If you shy away from wearing jeans because they never seem to look right, though, the problem isn’t you or your body — it’s the fit.
Apparelmensgear.net

Why Suede Jacket is the Best Wardrobe Staple?

These challenging times have kept most of us indoors since the outbreak started early in 2020. With health officials encouraging people to steer clear of crowded areas and rooms with poor ventilation, most businesses started shifting to working from home. Due to this ongoing setup, folks are no longer pressured to worry about their outfits. Still, with restrictions gradually easing as vaccinations are underway, it seems like a great opportunity to update your wardrobe. Perhaps a new suede jacket or something similar is what you need.
Apparelpillarboxblue.com

How To Upcycle One Pair Of Old Jeans

In this post I show how to upcycle old jeans and what you can make with just one pair. My popular A to Z of denim crafts is full of hundreds of denim upcycles. But many of these ideas, such as denim rugs and quilts, involve repurposing more than one pair of jeans.
Designers & Collectionsgofugyourself.com

Alicia Silverstone Modeled for Rodarte This Season

The author of the Vogue review did a good job weaving some Clueless references into her piece, given the appearance of Cher Horowitz herself in the story. One of the crucial lessons of Clueless is that the right outfit can change your stature, your mood, even your life. The Mulleavys understand this, and they imbue that cinematic sense of dressing up for who you aspire to be into their collections. They’re famous for their blancmange red carpet dresses, but the Mulleavys do make clothing for people’s actual, beautiful, and mundane lives. Some might bristle at the sight of stretch pants in the assortment here. “We are thinking about how people want to wear things,” Laura says. “I don’t think I could even design outside of this moment.”
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

This Celebrity-Beloved Denim Brand Is Having A Major Memorial Day Sale

Since its inception in 2012, FRAME, an LA-based denim brand, has offered clothes and accessories that strike the perfect balance between everyday casual and dressy chic. The brand quickly picked up a celebrity following from the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rihanna, Katie Holmes, and Priyanka Chopra. If you were hoping to buy some beloved-celebrity pieces for your own wardrobe, now’s the time. FRAME’s Memorial Day sale is offering an extra 25 percent off its entire sale section.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Emily Blunt stuns in a hot pink Gucci blouse we want in our closets right now

Oh, how we’ve missed Emily Blunt’s style statements. Watch the trailer for Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan's new film Wild Mountain Thyme. Considering the Quiet Place star doesn’t have any social media accounts and has been off red carpets due to the pandemic, it’s nearly impossible to see what she’s been wearing these days. So, we were thrilled to see her making an in-person appearance in an ensemble we swooned over.
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

17 Perfect Pairs of Jeans That Are Actually More Flattering Than Skinnies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Remember when the only jeans that were acceptable to wear were skinny jeans? Those days are long gone — just ask TikTok! We forever love the skinny jean look, and if you’re still rocking them exclusively, there’s no shame in that. But here’s the thing: There are so many other styles out there that actually may be more slimming, flattering and fabulous!
Designers & CollectionsVogue

The Budget Adidas Sneakers To Build A Supermodel-Worthy Wardrobe On

There are few fashion cliches more resonant (read: welcome) in 2021 than ‘off-duty ’90s supermodel style’. Conversely, I wish I could promise you that everyone will soon stop talking about ‘WFH style’, but unfortunately it’s out of our hands. I know – the last thing we want are ‘inspirational’ suggestions on how to dress for a Zoom webinar, which is no doubt why our insatiable appetite for nostalgic ’90s Instagram accounts that serve up hijinks reminders of vintage supermodel life keeps on growing. I mean, who in 2021 isn’t thirsty to be teleported back to the gritty glamour of New York’s Café Tabac?
ApparelThe Tab

I tried the same size jeans from eight shops to prove how ridiculous women’s sizing is

We all know that feeling, you’re now in the sixth changing room of the day, trying to find one simple pair of jeans that fit your waist, bum and legs equally whilst still being semi-comfortable and a style you like. Why is this so impossible? You start in Primark and you’re suddenly two sizes up, you then move to Zara and now you’re seven inches too short, then you go to Monki and they’re drowning you. How can a size 10 be so varied when they’re all apparently 28 inches?
Appareldenimology.com

Our Favorite Summer Jeans: Always Boyfriends

Ever since Current/Elliott came out with their trademark boyfriend jeans we have been totally addicted to them. And that was in 2008. Before that, we used to make do with men’s jeans because there was no other option. And those generally were too fitted at the tights and too loose at the waist.
Brentwood, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Jennifer Garner’s Mom Jeans, V-Neck Tee & Athletic Sneakers Are Peak Parent Style

Jennifer Garner was seen on Tuesday touring her new home in Brentwood, Calif. The actress, 49, seemed to be in good spirits as she walked closely with her mother, Patricia Ann, and father, William John Garner. The mother of three opted for a classic off-duty look as she paired a navy blue v-neck with light wash, high-waisted jeans. She accessorized her outfit with black-framed Ray-Ban sunglasses and silver chained necklaces.
Designers & CollectionsPeople

Blake Lively Is Single-Handedly Making '90s Jelly Sandals Cool Again — Shop the Style

As the saying goes, all trends eventually come back in style again. But we never thought jelly sandals would stand the test of time. The colorful (often sparkly!) shoe had a brief stint in popularity in the late 1990s, and it appears, thanks to the help of style trailblazer Blake Lively and major shoe brands bringing the material back in action, that the forgotten footwear trend is making a return.
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

The Best White Sneakers to Style With Dresses This Season

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission. If there’s one shoe style that’s had major lasting power, it’s white sneakers. Over the past few seasons, they’ve come to...