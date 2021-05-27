From Mom Jeans To Ripped Jeans: How Our Wardrobe Staples Came To Be
With the fashion industry constantly innovating the latest seasonal tastes and trends, it’s not easy to keep up with the next best thing all the time. However, one fashion staple that could never be replaced is jeans. Renowned for being the ultimate go-to provider of both comfort and style, we have seen jeans take many different shapes and designs throughout the years. So much so, the concept of jeans has even been combined with the ease of leggings in recent years too, and demand for jeggings has hit the fashion industry by storm.www.morninghoney.com