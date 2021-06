Thank you Hatinh Interactive for providing us with a code!. Seems to me robot/AI narratives are becoming more popular as of recently. Developer Nerd Monkeys enters the puzzle platformer genre with their game Out of Line. A 2D hand-drawn experience, it stars a mysterious being named San as it travels through an abandoned factory. These giant claw-like tendrils float from the sky, capturing anything and anyone they spot. In this narrativeless adventure, San embarks on a journey to find out what is the cause of everything happening. I've had the opportunity to experience 45 minutes of gameplay of this preview.