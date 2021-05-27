Technology, Social Equity, and the Cannabis Industry
There are dozens of good reasons for legalizing cannabis, and one of the most compelling is its potential for social justice. For the most part, cannabis criminalization occurred throughout the 20th century as a result of xenophobia and racism; white Americans of European descent were frightened by increasing numbers of immigrants from Asia and Latin America, many of whom used cannabis products recreationally and for cultural or spiritual expression.cannatechtoday.com