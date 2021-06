For those of you that don't know, I love thrill rides and theme parks; my friends know this as well. So over the weekend, I was tagged a few different times with a story about the ride Poltergeist getting stuck at Fiesta Texas. I have my own theories about this ride below. As reported by KSAT 12 in San Antonio, reports of multiple people trapped on a roller coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas started to come into the fire department around noon. All twenty guests that were trapped on the Poltergeist roller coaster at Fiesta Texas were ultimately rescued in about 2 hours and no one was injured.