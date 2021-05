THQ Nordic has shared new Biomutant videos comparing gameplay footage for Xbox One and PS4, and Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. Check out the Xbox One and PS4 video below:. Biomutant runs at 1080p/30fps with dynamic resolution on Xbox One and PS4, and at 1080p/60fps with dynamic resolution on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, with the Xbox One footage at the 03:50 minute mark in the video above, and the Xbox One X footage at the 03:56 minute mark in the video below. We get a good look at combat, traversal, and exploration in both, with our little raccoon/red panda/fox character beating up nearly every beastie it comes across.