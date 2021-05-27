newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cedar Crest sign approved

By PAUL WILLISTEIN pwillistein@tnonline.com
lvpnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new sign at Cedar Crest Professional Park and a new home on South Mountain received approvals May 18 from the Salisbury Township Zoning Hearing Board. The hearing was held via the Zoom platform to avoid a scheduling conflict with the municipal building meeting room use May 18 as a polling place. Zoom listed 20 participants. Jessica Mondello was court stenographer.

www.lvpnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Residential Property#Square Feet#Land Management#Zoner Hearing Board#Jena Engineering Corp#Penn Pizza#Llp#Llc#Miller Keystone#Acer Associates#Cedar Crest Boulevard#Woodland Hills#Fountain Hill#Township Meetings#South Mountain#District#Ironwood Lane#Commissioners#Property Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Newnan, GANewnan Times-Herald

Newnan approves traffic sign, concrete repair contracts

The Newnan City Council unanimously approved a pair of contracts for reconstruction of the city, two months after an EF4 tornado rolled through Newnan. The city council approved a contract for emergency concrete repair services, as well as a contract for traffic signal installations. The contracts were approved without much discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.
Politicshometownnewstc.com

Sebastian approves electronic signs

SEBASTIAN — The Sebastian City Council approved on May 12 two new electronic marquee signs to replace existing signs at City Hall and Riverview Park. Each two-sided sign will be 95” tall x 86” wide. The signs can display eight lines of up to 40 2.2 inch characters each line.
Pacific, MOWashington Missourian

Pacific approves $2 million Red Cedar Inn rehab

The city of Pacific is hoping to breathe new life into the historic Red Cedar Inn by converting the once-famed Route 66 roadside eatery into a visitors center, according to City Administrator Steve Roth. The Board of Aldermen unanimously voted Tuesday to award a contract for the rehab of the...
Fountain Hills, AZFountain Hills Times

Council votes 4-3 to approve sign regulation changes

The Town Council voted 4-3 at its May 18 regular session to approve proposed amendments to the sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance. In spite of some apparent confusion on the part of the public, the council vote does not ban the use of temporary signs within the Town of Fountain Hills.
Allentown, PAthevalleyledger.com

Howard Hanna The Frederick Group Adopts Cedar Crest Boulevard For Clean-Up Program

Agents, Staff, Friends To Conduct “Adopt-A-Highway” Litter Pick Up On May 22. Allentown, PA — Agents, staff and friends of Howard Hanna The Frederick Group and Hanna Frederick Commercial Real Estate have adopted a two-mile stretch of Cedar Crest Boulevard between Tilghman Street and Walbert Avenue and will conduct several litter pick-ups over the next two years to keep the highway clean and attractive.
Peterson, MNFillmore County Journal

Peterson approves welcome sign, community garden

After several months of discussion, the Peterson City Council has approved the order of a new welcome sign to be placed on the Root River State Trail. The 2×4-foot composite sign will taut a three-dimensional design and the city’s former school colors through a gold background and maroon lettering. Produced by Art Sign Works, of Murrieta, Calif., the sign will also have the city’s website logo with “Welcome to Peterson” on one side and “Velkommen to Peterson,” on the other. Total cost of the sign is $3,411, which will be paid for by a generous donation from the Peterson American Legion.
Ellsworth, MEEllsworth American

City Council signs EMS agreement, approves school budget

ELLSWORTH — Councilors unanimously approved on May 17 a three-year emergency medical services agreement with Northern Light Medical Transport (NLMT) but with reluctance because of concerns over ambulance coverage within the city and the lack of specific details of the services to be provided. “I’ll hold my nose while I...
Politicsthemonitor.net

The Library at Cedar Creek Lake reopens

Boasting new carpet, flooring office furniture, which is still on back order, the staff at the library has never stopped answering the phones to assist the community. The library is heavily relied on by the community for many needs and is one of very few in the area that remained open during COVID.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2202 Cedar Cove Court

**Kindly wear face masks during showings and Remove shoes, Shoe covers provided** **PLS NOTE SELLER IS LOOKING FOR LONG TERM RENT BACK/LEASE ** Check out this kitchen, totally renovated and open floor plan with updated hard wood flooring and fresh paint. Updated baths too. Upper level has 3 generous Bedrooms with 2 Baths and a Balcony of off the Primary Bedroom, Primary Bedroom and the Bedroom over the garage are zoned separately to enable energy efficiency. Main level has an open and airy feel as the Kitchen/Breakfast room/living and dinging rooms flow into each other with a step down to create definition and style. Hardwood Floors galore and re finished and stained. Back yard has a freshly stained deck and a concrete patio to make for easy maintenance LL has a large rec .room and another multipurpose room with a full bath and spacious laundry room. Across the home is a updated tot lot for the neighbors, also enjoy Lake Audubon, Nature Trails of Reston, Reston Town Center and much more.
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

City Centre 2 construction underway in Round Rock

City Centre 2 is under construction at 551 I-35, Round Rock. It is the second in a quad of buildings set to bring 125,000 square feet of office and retail space near downtown Round Rock. Developed by the Crow Group, City Centre is partially funded by a $2.2 million loan agreement from the city of Round Rock, in which the Crow Group contributes $24 million to the project, totaling $26 million in investment. Construction is expected to be completed in August. www.thecrowgroup.net.
Cedar County, MOCedar Republican

Capturing Cedar County May winner

The Cedar County Republican is excited to announce the winner of our May photo contest, RG Louge. Congratulations, RG!. The shot was captured at Stockton State Park. The CCR looks forward to seeing even more of the community’s photos – which can feature the people, places and events that define Cedar County – for the June contest.
Real Estatedurangohomesforsale.com

1001 S Cedar

Nice large corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. 4 bedroom with an office, large backyard for the kids and a back deck to barbeque on. Solid hardwood floors make this your family home. Lots of upgrades in this home.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

LOTS 1 & 2 Hill Crest Drive

LOCATED JUST A COUPLE MILES FROM VA LINE-2 buildable lots included in price! Located in small subdivision called Hampshire Heights, only 20 minutes from Winchester. Lots are mostly level and total .75 acres. Roads are fully paved up until Hill Crest, which is gravel for a very short distance. Listing...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

New asphalt to be laid on North Cedar

The City of Tahlequah has announced that North Cedar Avenue will be milled and new asphalt will be laid next week, between Crafton and Ward Streets. The project is expected to start on Wednesday, May 26, weather permitting, and will last approximately two to three days. Flaggers will be there to help direct traffic.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Cedar Rapids has an equity problem

Cedar Rapids has an equity problem. I am not referring to racial slurs spray-painted on local residences, criminal justice inequities or educational disparities — although these certainly exist in our community and are worthy of both attention and investment, I am referring to something far more insidious. I mean environmental...
Crest Hill, ILwillcountygazette.com

CITY OF CREST HILLS: Pet Waste Campaign

City of Crest Hill issued the following announcement on May. 19. Pet waste spoils other’s enjoyment of the outdoors, it degrades the water quality of local streams, and can be a public health hazard. That is why it’s important we pick up the poop every time, everywhere!. Original source can...
Crested Butte, COspotoncolorado.com

Crested Butte to reopen RV dump station this spring

Giving regional stakeholders this summer and next to determine a new location [ By Katherine Nettles ] Crested Butte will have an RV dump station open to the public, after all, this summer. In a reversal of its previous decision, the Crested Butte Town Council on Monday, May 17, voted...