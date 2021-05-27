Cedar Crest sign approved

**Kindly wear face masks during showings and Remove shoes, Shoe covers provided** **PLS NOTE SELLER IS LOOKING FOR LONG TERM RENT BACK/LEASE ** Check out this kitchen, totally renovated and open floor plan with updated hard wood flooring and fresh paint. Updated baths too. Upper level has 3 generous Bedrooms with 2 Baths and a Balcony of off the Primary Bedroom, Primary Bedroom and the Bedroom over the garage are zoned separately to enable energy efficiency. Main level has an open and airy feel as the Kitchen/Breakfast room/living and dinging rooms flow into each other with a step down to create definition and style. Hardwood Floors galore and re finished and stained. Back yard has a freshly stained deck and a concrete patio to make for easy maintenance LL has a large rec .room and another multipurpose room with a full bath and spacious laundry room. Across the home is a updated tot lot for the neighbors, also enjoy Lake Audubon, Nature Trails of Reston, Reston Town Center and much more.