Oh, c’mon … yes, you are. What’s that, you say? You don’t like riesling? It’s too sweet? It’s too heavy? It’s only for dessert?. When the weather warms up (or, in our case here in the desert, becomes unbearably scorching), the world of wine professionals reaches for cool, crisp rieslings—so much so that a campaign was launched about a decade ago officially titled, you guessed it, “The Summer of Riesling.” Every year, restaurants and wine bars around the country feature several rieslings by the glass for the entire summer. I get giddy just thinking about it!