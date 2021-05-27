Racanelli completes Long Island hangar for private jet co.
Racanelli Construction Company has completed a 31,800 s/f hangar and office facility project for Hawthorne Global Aviation Services. The prefabricated metal building is located at Long Island MacArthur Airport where Hawthorne operates one of its six Fixed Base Operations (FBO) in the nation, and serves as a FAA Part 145 Repair Station, as well as provides aircraft charter and management through its ExcelAire, its sister company.rew-online.com