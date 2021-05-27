newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawthorne, NY

Racanelli completes Long Island hangar for private jet co.

By Editorial Calendar
rew-online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRacanelli Construction Company has completed a 31,800 s/f hangar and office facility project for Hawthorne Global Aviation Services. The prefabricated metal building is located at Long Island MacArthur Airport where Hawthorne operates one of its six Fixed Base Operations (FBO) in the nation, and serves as a FAA Part 145 Repair Station, as well as provides aircraft charter and management through its ExcelAire, its sister company.

rew-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hawthorne, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Aircraft#Fixed Base Operations#Excelaire#The General Contractor#Bdg Construction Corp#Guardian Lok Roof Panels#Purlin Bearing Lrb#Pbr#Project#Hangar Doors#Foundation Footings#Base#Fbo#Theobald#Racanelli Completes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
FAA
Related
Economysteelmarketupdate.com

Manufacturing Remains Solid in New York State

New York manufacturing activity continued at a solid pace in May, according to the May 2021 Empire State Manufacturing Survey. The index headline dipped two points to 24.3, but indexes for new orders and shipments gained two and five points, respectively. Thirty-seven percent of survey respondents said conditions had improved over the month with only 13% reporting a dip in activity.
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

An update on New York’s building service industry wage law

Developments in the federal wage law and guidance since my previous guidance from September 2017 have greatly impacted the applicability of the wage order to nonunion, live-in superintendents. The purpose of this article is to address these developments and identify practical issues that Westchester County building owners should consider when...
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
New Baltimore, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Firm proposes warehouse, light industrial park

NEW BALTIMORE — A new warehouse and light industrial park could be coming to Route 9W in the town of New Baltimore. Dan Hershberg of the Albany-based engineering firm Hershberg & Hershberg presented preliminary plans to the New Baltimore Planning Board on Thursday for a development that would construct five warehouses to store products and potentially light industrial work such as the assembling of products.
Westchester County, NYwestchestermagazine.com

The Future Is Bright for Westchester’s Commercial Real Estate Market

Westchester’s commercial real estate brokers are seeing signs that strong demand is extending to commercial spaces. Westchester County’s residential real estate market has been booming throughout the pandemic, and now commercial real estate brokers are seeing signs that strong demand is also extending to commercial spaces. Strong demand for industrial properties, continued resilience of the multi-family sector, and signs of stabilization in retail vacancy rates are all contributing to the optimism about Westchester’s commercial market, according to the area realtor Houlihan Lawrence’s first quarter market report for Westchester County.