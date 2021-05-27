newsbreak-logo
The Game Ordered to Pay $500,000 in Damages for ‘Fake’ Australian Tour – Report

By Aleia Woods
Power 93.7 WBLK
 2 days ago
The Game is facing a new lawsuit over an alleged fake tour overseas. According to a report from the Daily Mail on Wednesday (May 26), the Compton rapper has been hit with a $500,000 lawsuit, ordering that he pay that amount in damages stemming from a tour in Australia that never happened in 2017.

