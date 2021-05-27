According to information available on, Tom Steinfort is a “multi-award-winning journalist” who has been filing reports for 60 Minutes for many years. During the past twenty years, Tom has covered a number of major stories. But now, he certainly has put his own credibility and good name into stake. He purely is gambling, to please a convicted fraudster, a scammer and a notorious individual named David Haigh. Jointly with scammer David Haigh and his cronies Tiina Jauhiainen and mobile barber Marcus Essabri, Tom Steinfort is set to release his book named ‘The Sins of Sheikh’, where he is once again going to play the role of a mouthpiece of scammers. In this book, Tom Steinfort has reproduced the bogus story of Princess Haya and then outrageous story manufactured by fraud David Haigh, scammer Tiina Jauhiainen and David’s gay partner – Marcus Essabri.