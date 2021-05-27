newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Mollie Tibbetts' Suspected Killer Takes The Stands And Says Two Masked Men Abducted Him And Killed The College Student

By Jill Sederstrom
Oxygen
Oxygen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The man suspected of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts said on the stand Wednesday that two masked men had actually killed the 19-year-old after taking him hostage. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, who is facing first-degree murder charges in Tibbetts’ death, told jurors that he had just gotten out of the shower the evening of July 18, 2018 when he was surprised to find two masked men, one who was armed with a gun and another carrying a knife, at his home on the Yarrabee Farms property where he lived in Poweshiek County, according to The Des Moines Register.

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

Brooklyn, IAWQAD

Timeline of Events: What happened in the case of Mollie Tibbetts

BROOKLYN, Iowa — The following is a growing timeline of events in the case of Mollie Tibbetts, a 20-year-old University of Iowa student from Brooklyn, Iowa. Mollie was reported missing in July of 2018. A little more than one-month later, her body was found in a cornfield in a rural area outside of her hometown.
Scott County, IAAmes Tribune

Jury selection begins in trial of Christian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing former University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts

Jury selection is underway for the trial of Christian Bahena Rivera, accused of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. The trial is taking place in Scott County, and court officials called more than 170 potential jurors to a downtown convention center for jury selection. The parties have agreed to question a pool of 37 candidates in groups of 12 and 13, with an initial group of 17 men and 20 women.
Violent Crimesjusticenewsflash.com

The latest trial of Mollie Tibbetts-Surveillance video showing the “jogger was killed by the killer” before the killing of Cristthian Rivera

TIBBETTS’ boyfriend and his brother tried to contact her. Tibet’s boyfriend Dalton’s brother Blake Jack said they tried to contact Tibet through her phone, Facebook and Snapchat, and said his brother Dalton got along well. Before Rivera’s defense lawyer Jennifer Frese questioned him, he was with his girlfriend Tibbetts. “She’s...
Iowa StateCourthouse News Service

Trial Kicks Off in Iowa Murder Case That Fueled Immigration Debate

DES MOINES, Iowa (CN) — The murder trial of a Mexican immigrant accused of killing a University of Iowa student in 2018 begins Monday with jury selection in Davenport, amid strong interest among Iowans who expressed grief over the loss of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. The case has also attracted national...
Brooklyn, IAKCRG.com

Criminal defense attorney breaks down Mollie Tibbetts trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -After almost 3 years, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts is set to stand trial starting Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with First Degree Murder, accused of stabbing Tibbetts to death. Tibbetts was last seen July 18th of 2018 while out...
Brooklyn, IAwho13.com

Jury Selection for Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer Begins Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It’s been nearly three years since Mollie Tibbetts went missing and was found murdered. Starting Monday, a jury will finally be selected to determine the fate of her accused killer, Cristhian Rivera. Tibbetts was a 20-year-old University of Iowa student who grew up in Brooklyn. The trial...
Iowa StatePosted by
WDBO

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...