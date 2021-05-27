Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Auntie Anabel

By NG Times
ngtimes.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do mosquitoes and relatives have in common? They both share your blood. Did you see the swarms of those little suckers out this week? They were relentless. In all my years, I have never seen them this bad. Did you know that a US biotech firm, Oxitec, has released male genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys with an intention to suppress the wild mosquito populations? These mosquitoes are engineered to carry a lethal gene, and when the modified pests mate with wild female mosquitoes, the lethal gene gets passed on. Only female mosquitoes bite people (male mosquitoes exclusively drink nectar). Oh brother! If only mosquitoes would drink fat instead of blood, I wouldn’t complain so much.

ngtimes.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Florida Keys#Oxitec#Wild Female Mosquitoes#Male Mosquitoes#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
NBC News

Cicadas incoming: Billions of winged insects emerging in the U.S.

Ready or not, the cicadas are back. Across the eastern United States and parts of the Midwest, billions of cicadas are emerging from underground for the first time in 17 years to take part in a noisy, monthlong mating ritual. Cicada sightings have already been reported in several states, including...
Visual ArtPosted by
NewPelican

Eye On Art: Anabel Rub Peicher – The artist as explorer

From a young age, growing up in Lima, Peru, artist Anabel Rub Peicher was encouraged to explore art and design. Her father would drive the family around to distinctive houses under construction. Her mother volunteered on community art projects. Anabel and her four siblings loved going to art classes. Traveling...
AnimalsPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

30 Common Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

As man's best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It's natural, then, given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions, to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
Food & Drinkshealthyrecipes101.com

Kiwi Juice Recipe

This kiwi juice recipe makes a refreshing and nourishing drink that will provide a nutrient boost and satisfy your thirst with every sip. Kiwi — kiwifruit or Chinese gooseberry — is an edible berry of the family Actinidiaceae. The plant is native to China and Taiwan and is also grown commercially in New Zealand.
Recipesgon.com

Wild In The Kitchen: Pan-Seared Striped Bass

I am a big fan of striped bass and its culinary options. Striped bass have white meat and a mild flavor, but it is their texture that makes them so versatile. They can be pan-seared like salmon, grilled, cold-smoked, broiled or sautéed. 4 skin-on striped bass fillets. 1 lemon. 3...
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: Bardstown Bourbon The Prisoner Wine Collaboration II

Bardstown Bourbon Company is back with round two of its collaboration with The Prisoner Wine Company. Like the inaugural release last year, this one is finished for a whopping 18 months in French oak red wine barrels used to age the winery’s flagship blend, The Prisoner. The only difference here is that the sourced Tennessee bourbon has, unsurprisingly, aged another year (it’s now a 10-year-old product). We enjoyed the first edition of this collaboration, so let’s see what another year of aging has done for this one.
Scienceaappublications.org

Lipid Intake and Neurodevelopment in Preterm Infants

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. soybean oil, medium-chain triglycerides, olive oil, and fish oil lipid emulsion. Abstract. Preterm infants are born...
AgricultureArgus Observer Online

Drought-tolerant genes discovered

A team of researchers recently discovered genetic data to help food crops such as tomatoes and rice survive more intense periods of drought. The team in the past decade has sought to create a molecular map of crop roots, where plants first detect the effects of drought and other environmental threats. In so doing they uncovered genes that could be used to breed plants that tolerate such stresses.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What Is A Rocoto Pepper And How Spicy Is It?

There are a wide variety of peppers that you can find at grocery stores. Whether you want one for flavor, to add some color, heat, or maybe all three, there is a pepper for just about every occasion. The rocoto pepper brings just as much variety as regular bell peppers do. However, don't be fooled by the similar colors because the spice is anything but.
RecipesPosted by
DFW Community News

The Best Homemade Playdough Recipe…Ever!

Play dough is the perfect rainy day activity, and we love making it in our kitchen. When you make your own playdough with the best playdough recipe ever, you get way more dough for your money than when you go out and buy it. Plus, this homemade playdough is so...
Atlanta, GASan Angelo LIVE!

Tree Farts

OPINION — For over a year now the CDC, which is, seriously, located in Atlanta, Georgia, has been telling us what to do to avoid getting sick. Their latest medical advice has nothing to do with the covid thing, but I have to admit it sounds pretty solid. Last week the US public health agency issued a statement urging Americans not to kiss chickens.
Sciencethewestonforum.com

Microbiome Research: Traces of Unidentified Bacteria Everywhere

If you are looking for new bacteria and viruses, you will definitely find some of them: According to this slogan, microbiome researchers use genetic analyzes to detect previously unknown bacteria based on their genetic effects on all types of surfaces. New interim report For the magazine “Cell” Now presenting microbiologists from the University of Tübingen and an international team within the Metagonomics and Metadesign Consortium for Underground and Urban Biomes (MetaSUB): In a three-year project, they collected more than 5,000 swab samples from all types of surfaces in subway stations, train stations and hospitals and then analyzed the acid fragments. Nuclear contained in them in the laboratory. In samples from 60 cities and 32 countries, they found sequences of 10,928 viruses and 748 bacterial strains that had not yet been registered in a reference database.
RecipesBarbecuebible.com

Mushroom Palooza – King Trumpet Mushroom Poppers

Other Recipes from Episode 308: Social Distance Tailgating. Mushroom Palooza – King Trumpet Mushroom Poppers. Yield: 2 to 3 as an appetizer, or can be multiplied as desired. 6 large king trumpet (oyster) mushrooms, wiped clean with a damp paper towel. 3 ounces grilling cheese, such as halloumi, cut into...
AnimalsMidland Daily News

Tom Lounsbury: The mosquito - the world's ultimate survivor

Despite its diminutive size, nothing has made an impact on the world like the mosquito, and it’s been here awhile. The oldest known form of the mosquito we know today was discovered in Canadian amber and was determined to be 79 million years old. Other forms of it date back much farther than that.