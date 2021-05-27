Cancel
KeyWe Launches August 31 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

By William D'Angelo
vgchartz.com
 11 days ago

Publisher Sold Out and developer Stonewheat & Sons announced the cooperative postal puzzle game, KeyWe, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 31. "We’ve set our heart on making a warm, lighthearted game that friends and...

www.vgchartz.com
