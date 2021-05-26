newsbreak-logo
Memorial Day: Missing Man Table

By Jeri Pearson
 5 days ago

Contributed by: Brenda Cunningham and Kathy Hagler. A “Missing Man” table, also known as “Fallen Comrade” table is a memorial usually set up in dining areas for Memorial Day weekend. The purpose of these tables is to not only honor the thousands of American servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty, became Prisoners of War, or who are Missing in Action, but they also educate children and the public in general about the sacrifices made by our military. The Missing Man table is a reminder that they have not been forgotten.

mypulsenews.com
