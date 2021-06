A little bakery in Lufkin faced a huge backlash after it unveiled a batch of their heart-shaped, rainbow-iced cookies in honor of Pride Month. My daughter saw it on Twitter and Facebook on Thursday night and shared it with me. This one hit close to home for her because she goes to Stephen F Austin State University which is located just 20 minutes up the road in Nacogdoches. We need more love and less hate in this world.