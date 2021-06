Fathers Day is coming up, and time is ticking. Can't figure out how to celebrate the man who brought you into this world or the man who brought your children into this world?. Maybe you want to step up your game this year. A beach is a great place, but you have kind of played it out over the years. Maybe Dad needs an extra dose of celebration after the year we have all had. After all, he works hard, and Father's Day is the one day to show your genuine appreciation for that.