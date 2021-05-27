Cancel
Watch This Bloody Brawl Between Dodgers and Astros Fans

By Johnny Thrash
98.7 Jack FM
98.7 Jack FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Astros won last night, but one Astros fan did not. Barstool Sports baseball journalist Jared Carrabis tweeted a video of a fight that broke out last night between a couple of Astros fans and one Dodgers fan and the Astros fans didn’t fare very well. Another video shows security...

98.7 Jack FM plays the best Jack music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

