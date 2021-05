Howdy, folks! I bet you didn’t expect to see anything from me anytime soon! And for many, I’m sure you didn’t WANT to. So I’m happy to please/disappoint you!. If you’ve followed the Facebook page, you’ve gotten a little of the skinny on why I stopped, (and if you don’t follow the page, here’s a link to that post for your perusal ), and another post about what’s going to be different, but I’ll summarize things here a bit to make things easier.