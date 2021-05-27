newsbreak-logo
Health Services

Health care and storage center reviewed

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe May 18 meeting of the Lower Macungie Planning Commission involved two projects – Boyer Allentown Life Care Center and Guardian Storage Lower Macungie. The first project discussed was a conditional use application for Boyer Allentown Life Care Center. The facility would be one story high and have 36 beds.

Health Servicessfbayview.com

Organizing to win Guaranteed Health Care

In March, I wrote about the introduction of Assembly Bill 1400. “A single-payer health system represents the belief that health care is truly a human right. Our current system results in unjust outcomes and these inequities are underscored especially now, exacerbating economic downturns for working families who have lost their income and meaningful access to health care,” said Assemblymember Ash Kalra, co-sponsor of AB 1400 along with the California Nurses Association (CNA).
Health ServicesThe Mountaineer

Crisis hastened health-care reforms

RALEIGH — For all the suffering and damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s at least one silver lining: the experience may alter our health care system for the better. North Carolina is among many jurisdictions that adjusted its policies so medical providers could effectively respond to the crisis. The...
Rogers County, OKtulsapeople.com

QuikTrip ventures into health care

QuikTrip made its first leap into the health care business with its MedWise Urgent Care facilities, the latest of which opened in March at 6336 E. Admiral Place. “We’ve talked a lot internally about exploring other industries, and our culture has always been centered on caring for others,” says Aisha Jefferson-Smith,
Health ServicesUS News and World Report

Bringing Justice and Equity to Health Care

After a year that shined a harsh light on inequality, health care leaders look for ways to work with communities to improve wellness and access. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the rest of the country what so many health professionals have long known: The U.S. health system is full of deep disparities. The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis one year ago escalated the calls for racial and social justice that the pandemic had already highlighted.
Whitman County, WAwcgazette.com

Four grants for local health care

LEWISTON, Idaho — Several Whitman County organizations were selected to receive grants from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation. More than $32,000 in small grants is approved to help organizations dealing with local health care issues. Whitman County recipients include:. • Colfax – Council on Aging and Human Services, $10,000 for...
San Luis Obispo, CAbeckersspine.com

UCSF Health, Tenet Health partner for neurosurgical care

Tenet Health Central Coast partnered with the University of California San Francisco to provide neurological services. Neurosurgeons at San Luis Obispo, Calif.-based Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, part of Tenet Health Central Coast, now have access to UCSF Health neurosurgical providers, according to a May 25 news release. This includes remote and direct access, including realtime consultations during surgeries.
Redding, CAactionnewsnow.com

Redding health care workers picket outside Mercy Medical Center

REDDING, Calif. - Health Care workers in Shasta County stood outside a Redding hospital demanding for change. As people were outside the hospital, cars drove by honking in support of dozens of healthcare workers demanding better staffing outside Mercy Medical Center in Redding Wednesday. Christine Sutter, a registered nurse with...
Salt Lake City, UTkslnewsradio.com

Groundbreaking is set for mental health crisis care center in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY- The Huntsman Mental Health Institute, will break ground Wednesday at noon for its new $34 million crisis care center near 10th West and 33rd South in South Salt Lake City. The mental health crisis center will have room to stabilize 30 patients, plus another 24 inpatient beds. The facility should be ready to receive patients early in 2023.
Trumbull, CTrvnahealth.org

Home Health Care in Trumbull, CT

With people living longer today than ever before, it’s likely that you or someone you know is dealing with a relative in the later stages of life. This can be a challenging time for an individual and their family as health concerns arise and physical well-being begins to decline. Many people are now turning to in-home health care to assist in caring for their elderly loved ones. About 35% of all households in Trumbull have a relative in the home who is 65 years of age or older. At this latter point in life, which comprises over 18% of all of Trumbull’s residents, health issues or complications may arise. With these complications the need for in-home assistance may arise. However, most people cannot afford to stay home to assist their loved one and may need to look for a home health care aide.
Fairhaven, MAhigh-profile.com

The Need for Speed in Building Urgent Care Centers

Urgent cares are called that for a reason. The need for care is immediate, the sooner the better. The same can be said for the buildout of urgent care centers. Even before Covid, the need to provide emergency care outside a hospital was prevalent. Our company has been fortunate to be part of the effort to bring that to residents of Southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island.
Richland, WAnbcrightnow.com

Chaplaincy Health Care discontinues behavioral health program

RICHLAND, WA – Chaplaincy Health Care Discontinues their behavioral health program effective May 31. Chaplaincy Health Care, a local non-profit providing hospice care, grief support, and spiritual comfort has decided to discontinue its Behavioral Health program, effective May 31, 2021. Chaplaincy Behavioral Health served the Tri-Cities community since 2013 aimed...
Windham, NHUnion Leader

Demand for urgent care centers continues to rise

ConvenientMD started with one urgent care clinic in Windham nine years ago. It hopes to reach 80 locations five years from now. The Portsmouth-based company operates nearly 30 clinics in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. It expanded its offerings this past year to test for COVID-19 and opened a lab to handle the demand.
Axios

The health care worker squeeze

There are hundreds of open health care jobs for every applicant — and the shortfall is only growing. Why it matters: America is aging, and millions of recovering COVID patients will need long-term care, dramatically increasing the demand for physicians, nurses, and home health aides. But there aren't enough workers with the skills to fill these jobs.
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

MSU Health Care goes digital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Epion Health announced their agreement to provide digital patient engagement tools to MSU Health Care and their patients. “We are on a mission to increase health care accessibility statewide for all patients, and especially those in remote parts of our wonderful state,” said Seth Ciabotti, CEO of MSU Health Care.