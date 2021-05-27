Health care and storage center reviewed

With people living longer today than ever before, it’s likely that you or someone you know is dealing with a relative in the later stages of life. This can be a challenging time for an individual and their family as health concerns arise and physical well-being begins to decline. Many people are now turning to in-home health care to assist in caring for their elderly loved ones. About 35% of all households in Trumbull have a relative in the home who is 65 years of age or older. At this latter point in life, which comprises over 18% of all of Trumbull’s residents, health issues or complications may arise. With these complications the need for in-home assistance may arise. However, most people cannot afford to stay home to assist their loved one and may need to look for a home health care aide.