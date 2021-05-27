Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Amazon Just Teased A Bit More About The Tomorrow War

By David Cromie
nerdgeist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

nerdgeist.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tomorrow War#In The Future#Family Man#Alien Species#Fight#Time#Daughter#Survival#Soldiers#Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Amazon
Related
Moviesseenit.co.uk

Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War gets full trailer

Amazon has now released the full trailer for Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War which will debut globally on Prime Video from July 2nd. The world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Aliens Arrive in The Tomorrow War Trailer

Amazon Studios has released the official The Tomorrow War trailer, which gives you a new look at the sci-fi action film launching exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on July 2, 2021. You can watch The Tomorrow War trailer using the player below and you’ll find...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Chris Pratt sci-fi The Tomorrow War gets a batch of character posters

With a new trailer set to arrive this Wednesday, Amazon has released a batch of character motion posters for The Tomorrow War featuring stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Seychelle Gabriel, Edwin Hodge, Keith Powers, Jasmine Mathews, Mike Mitchell, and Mary Lynn Rajskub; take a look here…. In The...
MoviesComing Soon!

The Tomorrow War Character Posters Debut Ahead of Trailer Release

Amazon Studios has released the motion character posters for Chris McKay’s upcoming sci-fi action feature, The Tomorrow War, confirming that the full trailer is set to be released tomorrow. Pratt went on Twitter to hype up the upcoming trailer by describing it as “unbelievable.” The film will be available for streaming on July 2, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The new posters, which you can check out below, give us a closer look at the main cast led by Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, and Golden Globe nominee Yvonne Strahovski.
MoviesCollider

'The Tomorrow War' Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Epic About a Time-Traveling Mission to Save Earth

Amazon has released a new full-length trailer for The Tomorrow War, which stars Chris Pratt as an everyman recruited for a time-traveling mission to the future to save the Earth from certain destruction. The trailer release followed a teaser video featuring Pratt and some of his fellow Tomorrow War cast members, which signaled to fans that a longer look at the upcoming sci-fi action flick would be happening today.
Moviesthesource.com

TRAILER ALERT: Amazon’s Sci-Fi Action Blockbuster ‘The Tomorrow War’

The next big Sci-Fi action epic just came in with a bang after Amazon dropped their first trailer for The Tomorrow War. The streaming giant is hoping their upcoming tentpole will tip the scales in the action film genre. The film was first set to be released last December at Paramount but of course, the COVID-19 pandemic pumped the brakes before Amazon acquired the rights to distribute the film.
Moviesvanyaland.com

Sure, ‘Tomorrow War,’ but here’s a full-length trailer today

To say that it’s been an interesting couple of years if you’re a person interested in UFOs and UAPs is what we tend to call an “understatement” around these parts. You might have seen the 60 Minutes segment done about the weird-ass things pilots have been seeing in the sky for the last few decades, you might have read the New Yorker article about a similar subject, and you might be girding your loins for the release of that big ol’ report coming in a few months about whatever the hell these things are. One thing we can confidently say that those objects are not is viral marketing for the Chris Pratt sci-fi action flick The Tomorrow War, which features The Internet’s Least Favorite Chris going back to the future in order to help fight off an alien invasion. Amazon dropped a trailer for the film right around the time they announced they were buying MGM on Wednesday, and it looks like you might expect it would. And, no, it is not Infinite.
TravelMilitary.com

Would You Reenlist and Travel to the Future to Fight a 'Tomorrow War'?

Thirty years from now, aliens invade the planet. The government busts out its secret time-travel technology and sends soldiers back in time to recruit you to fight for your children's future. Do you drop everything and pick up arms?. That's the premise of Chris Pratt's new movie "The Tomorrow War."...
Moviesimdb.com

‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling Soldier in Amazon’s Summer Tentpole

Amazon has released the first official trailer for “The Tomorrow War,” its showy $200 million action tentpole starring Chris Pratt as an ex-military man drafted to travel in time in order to save his daughter (and humanity) from a future alien attack. Originally set for a theatrical release by Paramount Pictures, the movie was acquired by Amazon Studios in a deal worth a reported $200 million due to the pandemic. Now with theaters opening back up, “The Tomorrow War” producers may be kicking themselves that it won’t be seen on the big screen when it premieres exclusively on Prime Video this July.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Cinema Royale: Talking ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, ‘Cruella’, Amazon/MGM, JJ Abrams ‘Star Wars’ Plan, & More

On this week’s Cinema Royale, we’re talking the triumphant premiere of A Quiet Place Part II and its impact on the box office. But does John Krasinski’s long-awaited sequel make as much noise as the first? Plus, Disney’s latest reclamation project Cruella has Emma Stone as the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain, but should you care about her origin story?
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

First look: Georgia-filmed 'The Tomorrow War' official trailer released

ATLANTA — Amazon Studios has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Georgia-filmed “The Tomorrow War” starring Chris Pratt on Wednesday. The trailer offers a glimpse of the sci-fi thriller with Pratt joining a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051. "The Tomorrow War" is set during a global war against a deadly alien species.
MoviesThe Verge

New Trailers: The Tomorrow War, Eternals, Infinite, Werewolves Within, and more

So tonight is the finale for Mare of Easttown and there are so many threads that need to be tied up that I legitimately don’t know how they’ll answer all the open questions. I have a theory of who the killer is, and I don’t think it’s the same person who fathered Erin’s baby. Will Mare ever find happiness? It seems unlikely, I’m afraid. But maybe she’ll find answers or closure.
MoviesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Tomorrow War: Release date, trailer, cast and latest news

After a rollercoaster of delays, rights switching hands and even a name change, The Tomorrow War is all set to land on Amazon Prime Video this summer. We're tantalizingly close to its July release, and even though theaters are starting to reopen, you'll be pleased to know that you can watch the Tomorrow War from the comfort of your couch on one of the best TVs.
BusinessAndroid Headlines

Amazon Just Spent $8.45B To Bring More Content To Prime Video

Amazon has announced that they are buying MGM Studios for roughly $8.45 billion. Making it the company’s second biggest acquisition, behind Whole Foods (which cost them $13.7 billion). Obviously, this deal is set to bolster Prime Video, in a big way. As MGM Studios has a ton of popular franchises,...
TV Series/Film

Superhero Bits: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Caught up in Tax Fraud Case, ‘The Suicide Squad’ Soundtrack Tease & More

What will Cisco‘s exit be like for his final season on The Flash? Why is Thor throwing a huge party in Marvel’s What If…? animated series? How is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles caught up in a tax fraud scheme? What movie influenced the title of WandaVision? Is William Jackson Harper interested in playing Superman? Why are producers worried Netflix viewers won’t dig into Sweeth Tooth? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.