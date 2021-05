LOWER ALLEN TWP, PA – On May 15, 2021 around 6:41 PM, the driver of a Dodge Dakota was involved in a minor crash along RT 15 North just after the Rossmoyne Road exit. The driver was not able to drive the vehicle from the scene and the truck was parked off the shoulder of the roadway. The truck was locked and the keys were removed. When the truck was attempted to be picked up around 9:00 AM on the 16th, it was found to be missing. The green 2011 Dodge Dakota with a PA plate of ZHT-7101 is now entered as a stolen vehicle. The above picture is an actual photo of the vehicle. Anyone with information about the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.