CBD and Hemp Manufacturer ECS Nutraceuticals Group LLC Receives NSF International’s Good Manufacturing Practice Certification
ECS Nutraceuticals Group LLC, the manufacturer of ECS Therapeutics® premier health care-exclusive hemp CBD brand and other private label brands, was recently added to NSF International’s NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplements Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification. Earning GMP certification from NSF International verifies that their manufacturing facility located in Hauppauge, N.Y., has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls in place to produce dietary supplements.www.chiroeco.com