Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hauppauge, NY

CBD and Hemp Manufacturer ECS Nutraceuticals Group LLC Receives NSF International’s Good Manufacturing Practice Certification

By Chiropractic Economics
Chiropractic Economics
 18 days ago

ECS Nutraceuticals Group LLC, the manufacturer of ECS Therapeutics® premier health care-exclusive hemp CBD brand and other private label brands, was recently added to NSF International’s NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplements Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification. Earning GMP certification from NSF International verifies that their manufacturing facility located in Hauppauge, N.Y., has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls in place to produce dietary supplements.

www.chiroeco.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hauppauge, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsf International#Ecs#Product Quality#Consumer Products#Independent Testing#Health Sciences#Nsf International#Ecs Therapeutics#Nsf#Ecs Nutraceuticals#Fda#Indoor Environment#Food Safety#Nsf Gmp Certification#Hemp Formulas#Earning Gmp Certification#Safe Cbd Products#Custom Formulations#Consumer Goods Industries#Regulatory Requirements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Public Healthmylittlefalls.com

New York State adopts CDC Guidance on mask use

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning May 19, New York State will adopt the CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes, and healthcare settings will continue to follow State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Public Healthurbancny.com

Governor Cuomo Announces New York State to Adopt New CDC Guidance on Mask Use and Social Distancing for Fully Vaccinated Individuals

Effective May 19, New York Adopts CDC’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for Most Businesses and Public Settings. Pre-K to 12 Schools, Public Transit, Homeless Shelters, Correctional Facilities, Nursing Homes, and Healthcare Settings will be Exempt Until More New Yorkers are Fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo...
Public Healthwnynewsnow.com

New York Adopting New CDC Masking Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated

NEW YORK – New York State is adopting the new federal masking guidelines for those who are fully Vaccinated. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news during a press briefing on Monday morning. He says the new policy, officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, will...
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...