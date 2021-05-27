TV Plans Announced for Two Oklahoma Games

Oklahoma and Fox on Thursday announced TV plans for two of the Sooners' three non-conference football games.

The Sooners open the season at Tulane on Sept. 4, and that game will kick off at 11 a.m. and be broadcast by ABC.

The Sooners' Sept. 18 home game against Nebraska will be shown on Fox and kicks off at 11 a.m. following the network's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show, which will originate from the OU campus and include former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops in his new role as a Fox studio analyst.

Thursday's news comes a week after ESPN announced it would carry this year's OU-Texas game on Oct. 9 in Dallas as well as the Nov. 27 trip to Oklahoma State.