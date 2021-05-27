newsbreak-logo
Chad Daybell Smiled And Appeared To Laugh During First Court Appearance After Murder Charges

By Jill Sederstrom
Oxygen
 3 days ago
Chad Daybell smiled and laughed during his first court appearance Wednesday after being charged with murdering his first wife, Tammy, and Lori Vallow’s two children. Daybell, who wore a white shirt and red tie, appeared virtually in the court hearing alongside his attorney, John Prior. When asked by Judge Faren Eddins if he could hear the proceedings, he smiled and appeared to laugh before telling the judge yes, according to The New York Post.

