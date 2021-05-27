Chad Daybell Smiled And Appeared To Laugh During First Court Appearance After Murder Charges

The man suspected of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts said on the stand Wednesday that two masked men had actually killed the 19-year-old after taking him hostage. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, who is facing first-degree murder charges in Tibbetts’ death, told jurors that he had just gotten out of the shower the evening of July 18, 2018 when he was surprised to find two masked men, one who was armed with a gun and another carrying a knife, at his home on the Yarrabee Farms property where he lived in Poweshiek County, according to The Des Moines Register.