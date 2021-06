It is to be assumed that we all have by now seen Jurassic Park or one of its many sequels, the film franchise exploring the idea of science doing what it can without regard for if it should. It’s a morality tale with big CGI dinosaurs, The Island of Dr. Moreau but for kids. Well, you know who apparently has not seen any of these fine works of cinema? Researchers at the Imperial College of London, that’s who, because they just decided to reanimate a coffee-killing fungus. What could possibly go wrong?