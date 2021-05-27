Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich Set For July 23 BKFC Event

Paige VanZant and RachaelOstovich are set to meet again, this time in the world of bare-knuckle boxing. First reported by MMA Junkie, VanZant and Ostovich have agreed to compete on the July 23 Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) card. This will be Ostovich’s bare-knuckle boxing debut. VanZant had an unsuccessful outing in her own debut, falling to Britain Hart in February. She will now look to defeat Ostovich in boxing like she did in MMA back in 2019.