(FARIBAULT DAILY NEWS) – During a work session for the Faribault City Council following its Tuesday night meeting, the council agreed that the park being constructed on a portion of the former public works site will be named Fleckenstein Bluff, honoring the historic Fleckenstein Brewery that resided nearby in the sand-rock bluffs of the Straight River in the 1800s.The decision came following months of discussion by the Parks and Recreation Board, which recommended the council name the park after Grace McKinstry, a prominent painter with worldwide recognition who grew up in Faribault and later returned to town. The board put an emphasis on naming the park after a local female of note, but listed Fleckenstein Bluff as its second choice in a report to the council.