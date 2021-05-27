Trail King Industries Inc. Promotes Kara Kayser to Marketing Manager

Charlotte Center City Partners seeks an SVP of Marketing to provide leadership and vision while designing, implementing, and monitoring effective marketing and communications strategies that support the CCCP vision and mission. Our ideal candidate is willing to apply their skills to mission-based work and has a solid marketing and communications background and work experience managing a team to execute a variety of projects end-to-end. The SVP of Marketing reports to the CEO and will oversee the internal Marketing Team. This role will also work closely with other members of the Executive Leadership Team to enhance the current brands within Charlotte Center City Partners and will be responsible for managing all marketing and communications initiatives to excellence, within deadline, on or under budget.