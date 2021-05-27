Trail King Industries Inc. Promotes Kara Kayser to Marketing Manager
Trail King Industries Inc., a North American manufacturer of a complete line of trailers, announced the promotion of Kara Kayser to marketing manager. In her new role, Kayser will be responsible for conceiving and executing marketing strategies and programs that drive growth and expansion of company products and services. In addition, she will support overall brand development and messaging in the marketplace. Kayser replaces Don Lura who retired after over 17 years with Trail King.www.constructionequipmentguide.com