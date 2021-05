The Ottawa Senators will learn Wednesday where they’ll select in the NHL draft in July. With the lottery set for June 2 at the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, N.J., the Senators will have the 10th best odds with a 4.5% chance of landing the No. 1 spot and a 9.3% opportunity to finish at No. 2. Once the dust has settled on where they select that’s when general manager Pierre Dorion and chief scout Trent Mann can sit down to determine who may be available.