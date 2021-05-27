New Comedy Club Takes Its Sound System Performance Seriously With Renkus-Heinz ICLive X Series, Beam Steering Sound System
Named after owner Michael Sands’ childhood nickname “Sandman” the newly opened Sandman Comedy Club in downtown Richmond, Virginia, is destined to be a stand-up comedy and entertainment hub. With seating for 250 guests, the club replaces a microbrewery, and long before that, a 1940s-era bank, with a couple of the old vault rooms still intact. The venue features a main showroom floor, a mezzanine with room for 64, a full bar and kitchen — and a lot of character.www.mixonline.com