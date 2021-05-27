Kevin Clark, Actor From 'School Of Rock', Killed After Being Struck By Car
An actor who shined as Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in “School of Rock” was killed this week after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle. Kevin Clark, 32, was riding his bicycle early Wednesday through an infamously dangerous intersection in Chicago when he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found Clark still partially under the car, according to the Associated Press.www.oxygen.com